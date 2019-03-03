Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team enjoys successful season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team completed its season with a 5-0 loss to top-seeded Don Bosco Prep in the NJSIAA Non-Public Tournament quarterfinals last Monday night Feb. 25 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Their final record was 14-9-1. This is the most victories since the 2005-06 season.

The team was led this year by senior forward Thomas Colucci who had 21 goals and 14 assists. He was followed by senior forward Ryan Kemp (12 goals, 18 assists), sophomore forward Phil Feinberg (8 goals, 10-assists), junior forward Alex Kuhtik (5 goals, 7 assists), freshman forward Tyler Fogu (4 goals, 7 assists), and sophomore forward Ryan Rodrigues (6 goals, 4 assists).

Freshman goalie Jake Schunke was 10-9-3 with two shutouts and a goals-against average of 2.83.

Next season, Seton Hall Prep will be moving up to the top division in the state as a member of the Gordon Conference – American Division along with Delbarton, Don Bosco Prep, Christian Brothers Academy, and Gloucester Catholic.