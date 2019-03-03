Seton Hall Prep basketball team finishes great 19-8 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep basketball team completed its season with a 19-8 record as the Pirates went 1-1 in the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North State Tournament.

On Tuesday, the seventh-seeded Pirates hosted 10th-seeded Pingry in the first round at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and won, 65-36. Ashton Miller scored a career-high 31 points with five rebounds to lead the Pirates. Geordan Walker had eight points, six rebounds, and four assists, Giye Jenkins had six points and three steals, and Mason Morial also scored six points. On Friday, March 1, they traveled to Montvale in the quarterfinal round and lost to second-seeded St. Joseph, 77-67. Miller led the team with 29 points, five rebounds and three steals; Jenkins scored 20 points with three assists and three steals; Walker scored nine points and Mike Curran also scored nine points with five assists. The Pirates won 12 of their final 14 games, with five of those victories against teams that were ranked in the state.

Miller, a senior, led the team in the final statistics with a 20.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, 3.9 assists per game and 2 steals per game. Walker averaged 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists and Curran averaged 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Miller completed an outstanding career as the 10th all-time scorer in Seton Hall Prep basketball history with 1,220 points. For his four-year career, he averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.