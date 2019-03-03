Seton Hall Prep wrestlers give good efforts at state finals in Atlantic City

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team completed its season at the NJSIAA state finals held at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, Feb. 28, March 1-2. SHP had a school-record six wrestlers compete at the state finals.

Michael Massa won two matches at the 170-pound weight class, while Jack Wilt won one match at 152 pounds.

The following are the SHP results and final records for the season:

120 pounds

Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central) decisioned Larry Melchionda 10-4

Chris Dalmau (Rahway) dec. Melchionda 3-1. Melchionda completed the season with a 30-10 record.

132 pounds

Mark Montgomery (Roselle Park) major dec. Conner Decker 10-1

Finnegan McFadden (Kingsway) technical fall Decker 16-0, 4:42. Decker completed the season with a 24-11 record.

138 pounds

Alec Bobchin (Princeton) technical fall Cole Carroll 21-2, 4:36

Nick Ciraulo (Watching Hills) dec. Carroll 3-1. Carroll completed the season with a 22-16 record.

152 pounds

Jack Wilt dec. Paul Santomarco (Manalapan) 2-0

Justin Lemay (West Morris) dec. Wilt 5-1

David McCullough (Clearview) pinned Wilt 3:16. Wilt completed the season with a 30-10 record.

170 pounds

Michael Massa dec. Nathaniel Fossett (No. Hunterdon) 5-2

Brandon Green pinned Massa 1:24

Massa dec. Jesse Bishop (Mainland Regional) 4-3

James Cruz (St. Peter’s Prep, JC) technical fall Massa 15-0, 5:21. Massa completed the season with a 29-9 record.

285 pounds

Joseph Teresi (Ocean Twp.) pinned Niko Diakides 2:21

John High (Bergen Catholic) pinned Diakides :48. Diakides, a senior, completed the season with a 29-11 record and a career record of 96-50.