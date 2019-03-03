Seton Hall Prep wrestlers give good efforts at state finals in Atlantic City

By on Comments Off on Seton Hall Prep wrestlers give good efforts at state finals in Atlantic City

Michael Massa, top, shown competing at the Essex County Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena, Jan. 18-19, won two matches at the state finals in Atlantic City. Photo by Rich Morris/courtesy of SHP.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team completed its season at the NJSIAA state finals held at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, Feb. 28, March 1-2. SHP had a school-record six wrestlers compete at the state finals.

Michael Massa won two matches at the 170-pound weight class, while Jack Wilt won one match at 152 pounds.

The following are the SHP results and final records for the season:

120 pounds

Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central) decisioned Larry Melchionda 10-4

Chris Dalmau (Rahway) dec. Melchionda 3-1. Melchionda completed the season with a 30-10 record.

132 pounds

Mark Montgomery (Roselle Park) major dec. Conner Decker 10-1

Finnegan McFadden (Kingsway) technical fall Decker 16-0, 4:42. Decker completed the season with a 24-11 record.

138 pounds

Alec Bobchin (Princeton) technical fall  Cole Carroll 21-2, 4:36

Nick Ciraulo (Watching Hills) dec. Carroll 3-1. Carroll completed the season with a 22-16 record.

152 pounds

Jack Wilt dec. Paul Santomarco (Manalapan) 2-0

Justin Lemay (West Morris) dec. Wilt 5-1

David McCullough (Clearview) pinned Wilt 3:16. Wilt completed the season with a 30-10 record.

170 pounds

Michael Massa dec. Nathaniel Fossett (No. Hunterdon) 5-2

Brandon Green pinned Massa 1:24

Massa dec. Jesse Bishop (Mainland Regional) 4-3

James Cruz (St. Peter’s Prep, JC) technical fall Massa 15-0, 5:21. Massa completed the season with a 29-9 record.

285 pounds

Joseph Teresi (Ocean Twp.) pinned Niko Diakides 2:21

John High (Bergen Catholic) pinned Diakides :48. Diakides, a senior, completed the season with a 29-11 record and a career record of 96-50.

  

Seton Hall Prep wrestlers give good efforts at state finals in Atlantic City added by on
View all posts by Jeff Goldberg →

COMMENTS