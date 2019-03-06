Seton Hall Prep swimmers make a splash at State Meet of Champions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep swim team posted good results at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions, Sunday, March 3, at Gloucester County Technical Institute in Sewell.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Jaeden Yburan, Michael Pietrucha, Luke Shea, and Roo Fenton took fourth place in 1:36.62.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Yburan, Matthew Prior, Shea, and Fenton also took fourth place in 1:26.72.

Fenton took second place in the 50 freestyle in 20.80 and eighth place in the 100 freestyle in 48.29.

Yburan finished in sixth place in the 100 backstroke in 51.85.

The Pirates this season won the Essex County/Super Essex Conference meet title for the 22nd year on Jan. 21 at New Jersey Institute of Technology. They went 12-1 with the lone loss coming against St. Joseph of Metuchen, 87-83, Feb. 13 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” state tournament.

Photos by Rich Morris/Seton Hall Prep