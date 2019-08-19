Christopher ‘CJ’ Morgan Memorial Golf Outing to be held Sept. 30

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Christopher “CJ” Morgan Memorial Golf Outing will take place Sept. 30 at Rock Springs Golf Club in West Orange.

All proceeds will go directly to the Chris Morgan Scholarship Fund.

Morgan was a standout wrestler and football player at West Orange High School, Class of 2015.

Morgan, a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., was killed June 6 when his transport vehicle was involved in an accident.

“We have struggled to make sense of this tragedy,” stated WOHS wrestling head coach Stephan Zichella, who coached Morgan. “I have never encountered an individual that was more optimistic than CJ. He saw only the beauty and good in everything and everyone.

“Now we join the Morgan family in their efforts to keep their son’s spirit and legacy alive through a scholarship. It is my hope that through the Christopher ‘CJ’ Morgan Golf Outing we can establish and sustain a scholarship in his name for many years.”

Sponsorships and/or donations are being sought.

For more information, contact Zichella at szichella@westorangeschools.org.