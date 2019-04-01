West Orange HS baseball team looks to have another successful season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Going into this season, the West Orange High School varsity baseball team has some big shoes to fill.

The Mountaineers graduated such talented players as Christopher Walker, Vincent DeSantis, and Tyree Bradley, to name a few, from last year’s team that finished a respectable 14-9.

But WOHS returns a promising group, which provides hope for another successful season.

WOHS will open the season April 1 at Newark Academy in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

The key returning players are senior captain Christopher Spagnuolo; senior captain Antonio Elifani, junior captain Julian Lee, junior Milton Dauber, and sophomores Aidan Healey and Sean Brown.

Spagnuolo, who will play second base, third base and the outfield this season, “has a great deal of experience and has unselfishly put the team’s goal in front of his own,” WOHS head coach Stephan Zichella said. “He is going to be our catalyst on the field and at the top of the batting order. He’s scrappy and will be a tough out for pitchers.”

Elifani, a first baseman/pitcher, is the “heart of our team,” Zichella said. “He is our spiritual leader and plays the game with great enthusiasm and skill. We’re depending on him. If Antonio performs well, so will the team.”

Lee, an outfielder, is coming off a great sophomore year while earning a starting spot on a senior-laden team. “He’s worked hard in the off-season and we’re hoping he’ll have a great season,” Zichella said.

Zichella likes the leadership shown by Spagnuolo, Elifani and Lee as the team’s captains.

“They are great role models and collectively have provided our program with great leadership,” Zichella said.

Dauber also has worked hard in the off-season and has high goals for his junior season, noted Zichella. “Milton lives and breathes baseball,” Zichella said. “His bat should be a boost for us offensively.”

Healy, a catcher/pitcher, and Brown, a shortstop/pitcher, were starters as freshmen last season. Zichella has high hopes for them this season.

“Aidan looks outstanding behind the dish for us,” Zichella said. “He’s hit a new level, and ever more shocking is the way he is swinging the bat in pre-season. He has earned the number two spot in the lineup and should help set the table.

“Sean Brown is one of the best athletes in the school,” Zichella continued. “He was the varsity QB for the football team. He is our ace on the staff and our shortstop. There’s a lot of pressure on him, and he’s welcoming the challenge. I expect him to build off of his strong freshman season, where he was one of our top hitters on the squad.”

The key newcomers are freshmen infielders Matthew Bove and Noah Stennett, sophomore outfielders Jalen Fulton and Jason Raines, sophomore first baseman/pitcher Owen Hagstrom sophomore outfielder/pitcher Malachi Jones, junior second baseman/pitcher Mark Mincolelli, and senior third baseman Bradley Kessler.

The starting pitchers will be Brown, Jones, Elifani and Hagstrom. The relievers are Bove, Mincolelli, Healey, and Stennett.

Despite their relative inexperience, the Mountaineers have shown diligence, much to Zichella’s delight.

“The kids are working hard everyday and are very dedicated to the sport,” he said. “They’re willing to put in the extra work. We are talented, but inexperienced. In our pre-season, we’ve seen the two sides to this club. If we can string together good play for seven innings, we should have a good season. We are excited to see what our boys are capable of this season. They are very young and will make mistakes, but we’re working hard and getting better every day. We are looking to qualify for the states, contend for a conference championship, and get as deep as we can in the GNT (Greater Newark Tournament) and state sectional tournament.. I am hoping the boys show significant improvement in the second half of our season.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” Zichella added. “I know that with our lack of varsity experience, we’ll inevitably struggle early on. However, these boys are willing to work and I truly feel the second half of the season, we’ll be a different team. This is an exciting time for West Orange baseball. We have some very young, talented ball players in our program. I’m hoping we can compete for a major championship. We’ve received a great deal of support from the WO Recreation Department, PAL and MountainTop.”

NOTES – Walker was the team’s pitching ace and an all-state player last year after hitting nine home runs. He is currently playing at Montclair State University. DeSantis also was a standout hurler. He is currently pitching at County College of Morris. Bradley, who hit seven home runs last year, is playing at Bloomfield College and recently was named conference player of the week. Other graduated players were outfielder Michael Giovine, Matthew Mincolelli, second baseman Cameron Gart, shortstop Aaron Puryear, outfielder Sequoy Young Garcia, catcher/third baseman Erik Castro, and pitcher Kyle Bernokeits.

The other teams in the SEC-Liberty are Cedar Grove, Bloomfield, Montclair Kimberley Academy, Verona and Caldwell.

WOHS schedule

April 1, at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 3, Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 5, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 8, Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 10, at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 12, at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 15, Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 17, Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 18, at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 22, at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 23, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 26, at Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 29, East Side, 4 p.m.

May 6, Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

May 13, Verona, 4 p.m.

May 15, at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.