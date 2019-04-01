West Orange HS girls lacrosse team makes its debut against Caldwell

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School history was made on March 27 as the newly-formed girls lacrosse team hosted Caldwell in its first-ever game. Although they did not take the victory in the 12-1 decision, the smiles and enthusiasm to be part of something new was evident on the faces of the Mountaineers.

WOHS physical education teacher and girls lacrosse head coach Kailee Beal was optimistic about the hard work the team has put in and excited to see the program brought to fruition.

“The girls love the game. They love to play,” said Beal. “Our goals this season are to focus on improvement. As a new program, we need to strive to improve every day and learn from each game. We hope to win most games and hope to keep building the program and become better players throughout the season, and we already seeing improvement.”

Athletic Director Ron Bligh and Principal Hayden Moore were on the field to support and cheer on the team.

“I’m so proud to see the girls work so hard and make an investment in building this program from the ground up,” said Moore. “They have true Mountaineer spirit. We welcome Girls Lacrosse to our West Orange family.”

Dylan Wilkes had the lone goal for the Mountaineers.

West Orange plays Hoboken next in a home game on April 1 beginning at 5 p.m.

WOHS roster

Rachel Brody – Sophomore #12

Sarah Cohen – Sophomore #5

Gianna Festino – Sophomore #8

Lourdes Korczukowski – Junior #16

Chaela Malone – Sophomore #14

Julia Maslowski – Sophomore #29

Katharine McCluskey – Freshman #25

Ashley Morales – Junior #50

Abigail Nolan – Freshman #20

Precious Opara – Junior #10

Funmi Oshodi – Senior

Samantha Pellegrini – Junior #9

Shirley Rodriguez – Junior #26

Samantha Targonski – Sophomore #44

Sesen Tewelde – Sophomore #22

Jo Tse – Junior #24

Taliyah Weary – Senior #1

Dylan Wilkes – Freshman #13