Seton Hall Prep baseball team rallies past Millburn, 6-4, in season opener

WEST ORANGE, NJ – On a sunny, cold, and windy afternoon, the Seton Hall Prep baseball team opened the 2019 season with a come-from-behind 6-4 victory over Millburn at Porcello Field in West Orange on Monday, April 1.

In the bottom of the sixth, trailing 4-2, senior Jack Eichler was hit by a pitch to open the inning. Senior Quincy Clark tripled into the right-field corner to score Eichler to make it 4-3. After senior Andrew Tuozzolo was hit by a pitch, senior Lucas Zyska singled to right field to tie the score at 4-4. Sophomore Karson Harcourt then doubled into the left-field corner to give the Pirates a 5-4 lead. Senior Joseph DeCicco closed out the inning with a sac fly to right field to increase the lead to 6-4.

Junior Dan Savino closed out the game, pitching the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts to pick up the victory.

Trailing 1-0, Seton Hall scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a infield groundout by senior Tyler Kaufman and an infield error.

Junior starter Tommy O’Rourke pitched four innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks, while sophomore Kieran Hollander threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing three unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Photos by Rich Morris/courtesy of SHP

Seton Hall Prep vs. Millburn, April 1