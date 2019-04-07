West Orange HS girls track and field team wins Mountie Relays title

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School track and field teams hosted the Mountie Relays on Saturday, April 6.

The WOHS girls team won the team title in the Division II group among the 13 schools.

The Mountaineers won eight events. Kayla Robe won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.88; the sprint medley relay (2:19.03) and 4×400 relay (4:01.44) took first place; Andree Celestin won the high jump at 4 feet-8 inches; Maya Tobin won the pole vault at 7-0; and Denae Hill won the discus (110-9) and the shot put (38-9).

In the 400 hurdles, Abigail Vital was second in 1:0612 and Davionna Phillips was fifth in 1:13.20. The 4×200 relay took second place in 1:52.55. Kathy Lopez-Jacobs was second in the one mile run in 5:42.22 and Karen Odoemene was second in the discus at 100-4.

On the boys’ side, Thomas Ampadu won the long jump at 16-5 and Dylan Gotay won the pole vault at 10-6 to lead WOHS. Aramani Smith was second in both the high jump at 5-6 and pole vault at 8-6 and Jesus Rosas was second in both the discus at 124-2 and shot put at 43-4.75. Mike Petros also was second in the pole vault at 8-6.

WOHS finished fifth in the team standings.