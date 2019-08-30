West Orange HS girls soccer team eyes another great run

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls soccer team enjoyed arguably its best season in program history last fall.

The Mountaineers won the Essex County Tournament and North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 tournament titles for the first time. Head coach Sean Devore’s team brought a remarkable 39-game winning streak into the ultimate game of the season – the Group 4 state final. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers dropped a tough 2-1 decision to Bridgewater-Raritan to finish with a stellar 19-1-2 record. WOHS went 13-0-5 in 2017 after being eliminated by Livingston in the North 1, Group 4 quarterfinals via a penalty-kick shootout to end that season.

This year’s WOHS team returns a strong nucleus, which bodes well for another deep run.

The key returning players include senior midfielder Natalie Nevins, junior midfielder Kaya Schultz, junior forward Emma Mitchell, senior back Kiara Machuca, senior midfielder Giovanna Winning, sophomore back Tori Rideau-Winds, sophomore forward Kiley Capstraw and senior goalkeeper Cassidy Joyce.

Nevins, the daughter of WOHS head boys soccer coach Doug Nevins, is regarded as one of the top players in the state, having committed to Division 1 St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia last year.

Among the newcomers to watch for the Mountaineers are freshman back Anna Deer, freshman midfielder Sidda Mitchell, and sophomore back Caitlin Bridgers.

Devore is excited about this year’s team.

“I think this team has a great mix of new young talent along with some girls who have some great experience,” he said. “We had a tremendous year last year and are looking to duplicate our success. It will be difficult, as always, since our conference (Super Essex Conference), county and section are among the most difficult in the state. The spirit and work rate of the girls is fantastic. The girls are all pulling for each other in order to make West Orange a success.”

Indeed, WOHS hopes to repeat as league, county and sectional champions.

“The girls have the ability to do so, but the competition as always will be very difficult,” Devore said. “For now we are looking to improve day by day until we open up at home against Montclair on Sept 5.”

Schedule

Sept. 5, Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 7, at Glen Ridge, time tba

Sept. 10, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13, Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16, at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19, Belleville, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21, at Wildwood Catholic, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24, Nutley, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27, at Verona, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2, at Livingston, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7, Morris Hills, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23, Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 24, Sparta, 4 p.m.