Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys 2-1 start to season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 2-1 during the opening week of the 2019 season. After defeating Millburn, 6-4, on opening day April 1, the Pirates traveled to Livingston on Wednesday, April 3, and defeated the Lancers, 12-1, in six innings.

Seton Hall sent 11 men to the plate in the top of the third inning, scoring seven runs on four hits. Tommy O’Rourke and Alex Duffey hit two-run doubles while Justin Cassella had a two-run single and Chris Maldonado had an RBI single. For the game, Duffey finished 3-for-3 with four RBI and Nick Diaz was 2-for-4 on the afternoon.. Mark Hindy picked up the victory, pitching four innings and allowing one run on one hit with five strikeouts and four walks. Quincy Clark closed out the game, pitching two innings and allowing one hit with one strikeout and two walks.

Friday’s game against Columbia was rained out and the Morristown game was shifted to Porcello field on Saturday afternoon, April 6. Morristown won, 3-2. Trailing 3-0 going into the bottom of the third, Seton Hall scored two runs when Joseph DeCicco led off the inning with an infield single and later scored on a double to left center field by Jack Eichler and Cassella walked and later scored on an infield groundout by O’Rourke.