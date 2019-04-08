Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team is off to great 5-0 start to season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won three matches last week to raise its record to 5-0 on the season.

On Tuesday, April 2, the Pirates traveled to Westfield and won, 10-5. With the score tied at the half at 4-4, Cullen Wolff scored an unassisted goal and Ryan Kemp scored on an assist by Nicholas Gullace to give Seton Hall a 6-4 lead after the third quarter.

Connell Kumar had four goals and one assist, Luke Blanc had three goals and one assist, and Wolff finished with two goals. Thomas Colucci won 14 of 19 face offs.

On Thursday, April 4, Seton Hall hosted Glen Ridge and won, 14-5. Seton Hall broke a 2-2 tie with 2:56 left in the second quarter when Max Merklinger scored on an assist by Kemp. With 1:24 left, Seton Hall increased its lead to 4-2 on an unassisted goal by Kyle Stephenson going into halftime.

Blanc, Merklinger, and Stephenson each finished with two goals and one assist, while Gullace, Kemp (three assists), Kumar, Wolff (one assist), Andrew Bailey, Terence Mahon, Elijah Robinson, and Max Wrede all scored one goal. Colucci won 13 of 17 faceoffs.

On Saturday, April 6, Seton Hall hosted Rumson-Fair Haven and won, 8-4. Blanc had three goals, Stephenson scored two goals, and Kumar, Mahon, and Merklinger (one assist) each had one goal. Colucci won all 10 faceoffs while Jack Angelica won three of five faceoffs.

Following the match, SHP Head Coach Dave Giarrusso commented on his team’s start.

“The players and coaches have done a great job preparing for one of the toughest schedules we’ve ever had as a program. Thomas Colucci, who is one of our captains, always brings a great competitive aspect we love to have. Our other captains, Todd Carolonza and Cullen Wolff, helped their teammates put a great amount of work into developing their skill during the offseason. Starting the season off playing two, top-25 nationally-ranked and well-respected programs has given our student athletes great confidence and drive.”

The Pirates LaSalle (Pa.), 21-10, and Malvern Prep (Pa.), 8-7, to start the season.