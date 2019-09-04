West Orange HS boys soccer team boasts talented players; seeks another stellar season

By Cynthia Cumming

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Following a successful 11-5-2 season last fall, the West Orange High School boys soccer team is kicking into gear and setting its sights on division and tournament championships.

The Mountaineers open the season Sept. 4 against Glen Ridge in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game at Carteret Park in Glen Ridge.

Head coach Doug Nevins enters his 20th year of coaching at WOHS with a career record of 307-94-32. Greg Marchesini returns as an assistant varsity coach, Freddy Christian coaches JV and Brayan Martinez serves as the freshman coach. Christian and Martinez are WOHS alumni who played for Nevins.

“Overall, we have won five conference, two county, six sectional and two Group 4 championships,” Nevins said.

Senior defender Yasin Aly, junior defender Connor Hinfey, junior midfielder/forward Kalleo Mendes and junior midfielder Julien Carraha are this season’s co-captains.

“The team is very talented this year, and we have a nice blend of speed, skill, size and experience,” Nevins said.

All four co-captains agree that they have returned with a serious approach to the game and to the team.

“We know we’re a younger team,” Carraha said. “We lost a lot of seniors in June, but we’re taking this seriously and not fooling around.”

“We’re already doing well,” Mendes noted, “and we will be even stronger next season.”

In addition to the co-captains, Nevins noted several other strong players to watch.They include

junior midfielders Dario Carraha, Julien’s brother, and Justin Reid; senior forward Aleks Cardoza and sophomore forward Ari Rosu.

“These guys are all experienced varsity players and have stood out in the summer,” Nevins said.

Nevins also cited other players expected to be key contributors.

“Seniors Oscar Vasquez and Lloyd Guyton should help out in the midfield, as well as junior Louie Mignone, junior Bryce Hannah, sophomore Jeremy Green and freshman Mason Bashkoff should help in the back. Sophomores Tyrese Folkes and James Palaguachi will help out in the attack as well. In goal both Nikolai Mathews and Royson Folas are strong,” he stated.

In the season opener, Nevins will face his former player, Austin Alvarado, who is making his debut as the Glen Ridge head coach.

Schedule

Sept. 4, at Glen Ridge*, 4 p.m.

Sept. 6, Montclair Kimberley Academy*, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11, at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14, at Millburn*, time tba

Sept. 17, at Livingston, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19, Bloomfield*, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21, at Wildwood Catholic, 11 a.m.

Sept. 23, East Side*, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26, at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28, Plainfield, 10 a.m.

Oct. 1, Montclair*, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3, at Seton Hall Prep*, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10, Orange, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, Belleville, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18, Irvington, 4 p.m.

Oct. 22, Westfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24, Perth Amboy, 5 p.m.

Oct. 26, Memorial, 11:30 a.m.

*SEC-American Division