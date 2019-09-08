Seton Hall Prep football team falls to DePaul for first loss of season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to DePaul Catholic HS in Wayne on a rainey Friday night, Sept. 6, and dropped a 52-21 decision. 

SHP moved to 1-1 on the season.

On the third play of the game, senior running back Matt Colantuono ran off left tackle and down the left sideline for a 71-yard touchdown run and junior kicker Austin Kuterka kicked the first of three extra-points to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead just 1:00 into the game. 

DePaul answered with four touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead.

Junior defensive back PJ Penders intercepted a DePaul pass on the Seton Hall 10 and returned it to the Seton Hall 41-yard line. They went 59 yards in nine plays and Coluntuono ran it in from the 10 to cut the DePaul lead to 28-14 with :34 left in the second quarter. 

The Spartans increased their lead to 45-14 before senior quarterback Zander Zebrowski ran it in from the 34-yard line with 9:07 left in the game to make the score 45-21. DePaul added a final touchdown with 7:26 left.

NOTES: The Pirates have a bye week this weekend before hosting Passaic County Tech on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Last season, they defeated Passaic County Tech, 42-20.

SHP stats

Passing: Zebrowski: 19 of 28, 112 yards.

Rushing: Colantuono: 22 carries for 145 yards, 2 TDs. Zebrowski for 5 carries for 64 yards, 1 TD. 

Defense: senior safety Tim Macko, 10 tackles; senior linebacker John Nicosia, 10 tackles; junior defensive back Giye Jenkins, 10 tackles; senior defensive back Ryan Monteleone, 8 tackles.

