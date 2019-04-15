Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team raises record to 8-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team had an outstanding week, winning all three games, including defeating the top team in New Jersey to raise their record to 8-0 on the season.

On Tuesday, April 9, SHP traveled to Montclair and defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 16-4. Connell Kumar scored five goals with one assist while Ryan Kemp scored three goals and two assists and Joe Stephenson also scored three goals with one assist. Luke Blanc scored two goals, Matt Wrede scored one goal with one assist, Elijah Robinson scored one goal and Thomas Colucci scored one goal and won 8 of 12 face-offs. Jack Angelica won 5 of 11 face-offs.

On Thursday, the Pirates, who are currently ranked No. 17 in the country in the Under Armour Inside Lacrosse Power Rankings and No. 3 in New Jersey, defeated Delbarton, 13-9. Delbarton was ranked No. 1 in New Jersey and No. 21 in the nation. Seton Hall’s excellent ball movement created space in the first half and carved out a 12-4 lead in the first half. Kumar led the scoring with seven goals on nine shots and one assist while Cullen Wolff scored two goals and one assist. Stephenson scored a goal with three assists, Blanc scored a goal with two assists, Kemp scored a goal with an assist and Max Merklinger scored a goal. Colucci won 9 of 17 face-offs while Angelica won 6 of 8 face-offs.

After the game, Kumar commented, “We just knew if we did our thing, we would be successful. I was a product of that. When we got out first few goals, we just had the confidence that we could really do our thing against their defense and they really could not stop us.”

On Saturday, April 13, SHP hosted Caldwell at the Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field and won, 14-6. Stephenson led the scoring with four goals and two assists while Blanc also scored four goals with two assists. Andrew Bailey scored two goals, Merklinger and Kemp each scored one goal and one assist. Kumar scored one goal and Zach Lucas also scored one goal. Colucci won 8 of 14 face-offs while Angelica won 2 of 8 face-offs.