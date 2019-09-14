Christopher “CJ” Morgan posthumously honored at West Orange HS football game

WEST ORANGE,NJ — During halftime of the West Orange High School football team’s home opener against Paterson Kennedy on Friday night, Sept. 13, the late Christopher “CJ” Morgan was honored as his family gathered on the field.

Morgan, a 2015 WOHS graduate, was a standout football player and wrestler. A cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Morgan was killed June 6 in a vehicular accident during a training exercise.

Morgan was a captain on the football team. He was one of the best wrestlers in WOHS history, being named the Essex County Tournament Most Outstanding Wrestler and bringing an undefeated record to the state finals in Atlantic City before earning a fifth-place medal.

A scholarship to honor Cadet Christopher Morgan has been announced by the West Orange Scholarship Fund, along with a challenge grant to raise funds for a permanent endowment. To take maximum advantage of the Challenge Grant, the WOSF is encouraging all West Orange residents and alumni to contribute to this effort as no contribution is too small.

The WOSF is the beneficiary of a West Orange Education Foundation challenge grant of $25,000. The WOEF will match dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 any contribution received by the West Orange Scholarship Fund between now and Oct. 15.

To participate in the challenge grant, make checks payable to the West Orange Scholarship Fund — note “CJ Morgan” in the memo field — and mail them to: West Orange Scholarship Fund, c/o Jim Quinn, 23 Witte Place, West Orange, NJ 07052. Electronic contributions can be made by visiting the fund’s webpage on the West Orange Schools website at https://www.woboe.org/scholarshipfund and clicking on the special CJ Morgan donation button. Please note “CJ Morgan” in the special instructions section.

In addition, the Christopher “CJ” Morgan Memorial Golf Outing will take place Sept. 30 at Rock Springs Golf Club in West Orange.

All proceeds will go directly to the Chris Morgan Scholarship Fund.

For more information, contact WOHS wresting head coach Stephan Zichella at szichella@westorangeschools.org.

West Orange defeated Paterson Kennedy, 14-6, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Buzz1441