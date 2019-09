Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School football team improved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Paterson Kennedy,14-6, Friday night, Sept. 13, in the home opener at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.

The Mountaineers will visit perennial powerhouse Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey this Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Buzz1441