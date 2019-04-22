Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team remains unbeaten at 11-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team went 3-0 last week to raise its record to 11-0 on the season. The Pirates are currently ranked No. 2 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger and No. 13 in the country by Under Armour Inside Lacrosse Power Rankings.

On Monday, April 15, the Pirates traveled to Livingston HS and defeated Livingston, 11-7. Kyle Stephenson scored four goals and added one assist, Ryan Kemp scored three goals, Matt Wrede had two goals and one assist, and Luke Blanc and Elijah Robinson each scored one goal. Thomas Colucci won eight of 10 face-offs and Jack Angelica won two of eight face-offs.

On Wednesday, April 17, the Pirates hosted Montclair and won, 10-5. Blanc scored four goals, Stephenson, Wrede, Nicholas Gullace each had a goal and an assist, and Max Merklinger, Terence Mahon, and Connell Kumar each scored a goal. Colucci won five of six face-offs and Angelica won five of 12 face-offs.

On Saturday morning, April 20, the Pirates hosted Hunterdon Central at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field and won, 12-4. Kumar and Blanc each scored three goals, Stephenson had two goals with two assists, and Andrew Bailey, Zach Lucas and Ryan Kemp each scored a goal. Cullen Wolff dished out three assists. Collucci scored a goal off of a face-off and won 13 of 15 face-offs, while Angelica won two of three face-offs.

Following the game, Colucci commented about his play at the faceoff X. “It’s my job; I’m just trying to get the ball to anybody on the offensive end. Anybody on our offense can have a day. I’m just focusing on getting them the ball and they can do their thing.”

This week the Pirates will face state-ranked Summit and Chatham while competing over the weekend in the Geico HS Lacrosse Showcase against nationally-ranked Darien, Conn. (No. 21 ranked) and Ward Melville, N.Y. (No. 9 ranked) at Cy Donnelly Field at St. Anthony’s HS in South Huntington, N.Y.