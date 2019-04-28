West Orange HS track and field athletes enjoy stellar performances at Penn Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Several West Orange High School boys and girls track and field athletes gave stellar efforts at the 125th Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. April 25-27.

Bryanna Dickens-Jackson, Na’ia Peterson, Isyss Colvin, and Abigail Vital finished in second place out of 123 schools in their girls 4×100 in 48.71, behind Tallwood (Virginia Beach, Va.) which was first in 48.61.

Kayla Robe, Davionna Phillips, Tiara Wilson, and Abigail Vital took third place out of 12 schools in the 4×400 in 4:01.85. Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.) was first in 3:55.88 and Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn, N.Y.) was second in 3:58.53.

Nalima Fisher, Mali Coleman, Keith Lakeman, and Jefferson Cajuste placed third out of 16 schools in the boys 4×400 heat in 3:32.77.

Jordan White, Jefferson Cajuste, Tayo Akinbode, and Nalima Fisher took sixth place overall in 44.37 in the High School Boys 4×100-meter relay.

Denae Hill tossed 39 feet-5 inches to finish 16th in a field of 20 competitors in the girls shot put championship.