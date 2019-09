WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior co-captain Yasin Aly scored all three goals, including the game-winning golden goal on a header off a corner kick, to lead the Mountaineers to a 3-2 double overtime win over Bloomfield on Thursday night, Sept. 19, at Lincoln Field.

Junior Lou Mignone, freshman Mason Bashkoff and sophomore Ari Rosu had assists.

Video Courtesy of Perry Bashkoff