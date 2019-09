This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Junior Lucas Ross scored the lone goal off assists from junior Tate Sekel and senior Shane Farrell, and junior Tomas Hut made two saves to lead the Seton Hall Prep soccer team to a 1-0 win over Livingston on Sept. 23 at Brian P. Tevlin Memorial Field.

The Pirates improved to 8-0-1 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP