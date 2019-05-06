Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team captures seventh straight ECT title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The top-seeded Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won the Essex County Tournament championship for the seventh consecutive season and 10th overall.

The Pirates defeated No. 2 seed Glen Ridge, 12-4, in the 16th ECT final held at Travis Field on the campus of West Essex Regional HS in North Caldwell on Saturday, May 4.

Senior middie Cullen Wolff scored a career high of five goals with two assists to lead the Pirates, who raised their record to 17-1 record. They also are currently ranked No. 1 in New Jersey by the Star Ledger and No. 20 in the country by the Under Armour Inside Lacrosse Power Rankings.

Junior middie Connell Kumar and senior attacker Ryan Kemp each scored two goals, while junior attacker Luke Blanc, junior attacker Ryan Weber, and sophomore attacker Max Merklinger each scored one goal. Thomas Colucci won 11 of 18 face offs.

Following the game, Colucci said, “I have enjoyed winning all four titles during my four years her at Seton Hall Prep. It means a great deal to us to go up against very good teams like Glen Ridge and perform well. Our defense did another outstanding job today, but it was a total team effort.”

Wolff added, “We knew we needed to come out hot and get the offense flowing which we did.”

On Tuesday, April 30, the Pirates defeated Newark Academy, 15-0, in the ECT quarterfinals at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Blanc scored three goals, while junior middie Kyle Stephenson, senior middie Elijah Robinson, Colucci, and junior middie Andrew Bailey all scored two goals. Kemp, freshman attacker Matt Wrede, Weber, and senior middie Terence Mahon all scored one goal. Colucci won all three face-offs he took, while junior face-off man Jack Angelica won 14 of 16 face-offs.

On Thursday, May 2, in the semifinal round at Tevlin Field, SHP defeated Caldwell, 14-5. Wolff, Stephenson, and Bailey all scored three goals. while Connell Kumar scored two goals and had 3 assists. Mahon, Weber, and Blanc all scored one goal while Colucci won 11 of 12 face-offs and Angelica won 6 of 8 face offs.

Following the ECT final, SHP head coach Dave Giarrusso said of his team’s play, “Three tournament games in a week is tough and we certainly have an advantage in terms of our depth, but it is not easy physically for anyone. Glen Ridge is very good defensively and it took us a little time to get what we wanted to do on the offensive end.”

Photos by Rich Morris/courtesy of SHP.

Seton Hall Prep vs. Glen Ridge (Essex County Tournament final, May 4)