Seton Hall Prep baseball team rolls to GNT quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The second-seeded Seton Hall Prep baseball team hosted No. 18 seed Newark Tech and won, 24-0, in the first round of the 87th Greater Newark Tournament Saturday, May 4.

The win capped a 4-1 week as the Pirates improved their record to 13-4.

Senior lefty Luke Boylan threw a five-inning complete game, allowing just two hits with seven strikeouts. Justin Cassella, Tommy O’Rourke, Jack Eichler, and Ethan Young each drove in three runs, while Karson Harcourt had two RBI.

On Thursday, May 9, SHP will host the winner of No. 7 seed West Essex and No. 10 Cedar Grove – which was postponed May 4 due to wet field conditions – at Porcello Field at 4 p.m. in the GNT quarterfinals. The GNT semifinals will be held Saturday, May 11, at Doc Goeltz Field in Verona.

On Monday, April 29, in a key Super Essex Conference-American Division contest, the Pirates defeated Nutley, 13-2, at the Park Oval in Nutley. Senior Nick Maldonado and his brother Chris combined to hold down the big Nutley bats. Nick threw four innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits with five strikeouts and hit one batter, while Chris tossed the final two innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts. Eichler, Joseph DeCicco, and Lucas Zyska, each hit a solo homer, while Harcourt belted a three-run homer and finished with five RBI to lead the offensive explosion.

On Tuesday, April 30, the Pirates traveled to Underhill Field in Maplewood and defeated Columbia, 17-4. Cassella led the offense, going 2-for-4 with four RBI, while Andrew Tuozzolo was 3-for-6 with three RBI, DeCicco was 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Dan Savino was 3-for-5 with two RBI.

The next day, the Pirates hosted Ridge and won, 18-13. Chris Maldonado was 1-for-5 with four RBI, including a three-run double, and Cassella also had a three-run double. Eichler, Zyska, and O’Rourke each chipped in with two RBI.

On Friday, May 3, the Pirates hosted the Hun School and lost, 2-0, with Harcourt (two), Tuozzolo, and DeCicco each having hits.

GNT first round

(1) Nutley def. (16) Newark Academy, 10-0

(9) Verona def. (8) Columbia, 1-0

(5) Livingston def. (12) Caldwell, 4-2

(4) Montclair def. (13) Montclair Kimberley, 10-0

(3) Seton Hall Prep def. (18) Newark Tech, 24-0

(6) Bloomfield def. (11) Belleville, 13-4

(14) Payne Tech def. (3) Millburn, 14-1

May 6

(10) Cedar Grove at (7) West Essex

May 9, GNT quarterfinals

(9) Verona at (1) Nutley

(5) Livingston at (4) Montclair

Winner of (10) Cedar Grove/(7) West Essex at (2) Seton Hall Prep

(6) Bloomfield at (3) Millburn

May 11, GNT semifinals, at Verona, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

May 18, GNT final, at Verona, 1 p.m.