West Orange HS football team (3-1) blanks Columbia, 35-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team defeated Columbia, 35-0, last Friday night, Sept. 27, at Underhill Field in Maplewood to improve to a 3-1 record on the season.

The Mountaineers handed Columbia its first loss. Columbia fell to 3-1.

WOHS junior quarterback Mason Murdock passed for 147 yards and two touchdowns, both to junior receiver Jayson Raines, who finished with four catches for 100 yards.

WOHS junior running back Shakhi Carson ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

The Mountaineers will visit Livingston (1-3) Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m.

West Orange (3-1)

Sept. 7, Won, Montclair, 29-6, at Rutgers University

Sept. 13, Won, Paterson Kennedy, 14-6

Sept. 20, Loss, at Don Bosco, 50-18

Sept. 27, Won, at Columbia, 35-0

Oct. 5, at Livingston, 3 p.m.

Oct. 11, East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18, at Passaic County Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1, Barringer, 7 p.m.