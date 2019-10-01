Seton Hall Prep football team downs Paramus Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team improved to 3-1 on the season following a 38-19 victory over Paramus Catholic on Friday night, Sept. 27, in Paramus.

The Pirates trailed 6-0 early in the second quarter when they drove 73 yards in 10 plays, capped by Zander Zebrowski’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Gullace.

Austin Kuterka added the first of five extra points on the night to give Seton Hall Prep a 7-6 lead with 8:26 left in the quarter.

After the defense stopped the Paladins on downs, the Pirates drove 51 yards in seven plays, ending with Zebrowski’s 23-yard scoring pass to Giye Jenkins to extend the Pirates’ lead to 14-6 with 2:47 left in the quarter.

Kuterka hit a 29-yard field goal with 7:14 left in the third quarter to make it 17-6.

Paramus Catholic cut the Pirates’ lead to 17-13 on a touchdown with 3:00 left in the quarter.

Matt Colantuono returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to increase the Pirates’ lead to 24-13.

On the first play of Paramus Catholic’s ensuing drive, Jenkins intercepted a pass on the Seton Hall 38 and returned it to the Paramus eight-yard line. Three plays later, Zebrowski hit Gullace with a four-yard TD pass to increase the lead to 31-13 with :55 left in the third quarter.

The Paladins scored a TD in the beginning of the fourth quarter to cut the Pirates’ lead to 31-19 before Myles Thomason scored on a 55-yard run around the left end and down the left sideline to make the final 38-19.

SHP game stats

Passing

Zebrowski: 18 of 24 attempts, 193 yards, 3 TDs, 0 interceptions.

Rushing

Colantuono: 24 carries, 112 yards.

Receiving

Jenkins: 5 catches, 56 yards, 1 TD.

Gullace: 2 catches, 15 yards, 2-TDs.

Defense

Ryan Monteleone: 16 tackles; John Nicosia: 11 tackles. Tyler Cook: 9 tackles.

Next game: The Pirates will host the East Orange Campus High School Jaguars at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. East Orange Campus is 3-0.

Seton Hall Prep (3-1)

August 31,Won, Archbishop Carroll (Radnor, Pa.), 42-20, at Rutgers

Sept. 6, Loss, at DePaul, 52-21

Sept. 21, Won, Passaic County Tech, 24-10

Sept. 27, Won, at Paramus Catholic, 38-19

Oct. 5, East Orange Campus, 2 p.m.

Oct. 12, at Montclair, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19, Delbarton, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26, St. Joseph (Montvale), 2 p.m.

Nov. 2, at Pope John (Sparta), 1 p.m.