Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team improves to 20-1 on season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won three games last week to improve to 20-1 on the regular season. The Pirates will now prepare for the upcoming NJSIAA Non-Public “A” State Lacrosse Tournament. The tournament will be seeded on Monday morning, May 13, at the NJSIAA office in Robbinsville.

On Monday, May 6, the Pirates traveled to North Caldwell to take on West Essex Regional HS and won, 17-7. Cullen Wolff led the scoring with five goals and two assists while Luke Blanc scored three goals and Ryan Kemp scored two goals with two assists, Connell Kumar scored two goals, and Matt Wrede, Zach Lucas, Terence Mahon, Max Merklinger, and Elijah Robinson each scored one goal. Thomas Colucci won 15 of 18 face-offs.

On Thursday, May 9, the Pirates hosted Iona Prep from New Rochelle, N.Y. at Brendon P. Tevlin Memorial Field and won, 13-5. Blanc scored three goals while Kumar, Kemp, and Wrede each scored two goals and Merklinger, Nicholas Gullace, Mahon, and Colucci each scored one goal. Colucci won 14 of 17 face-offs.

On Saturday morning , May 11, the Pirates hosted Millburn and won, 19-5, behind Wrede, who scored six goals, and Mahon, who scored three. Kemp and Robinson each scored two goals, while Andrew Bailey, Kumar, Blanc, Ryan Weber, Mac Schlageter, and Matt Esposito each scored one goal. Jack Angelica won 14 of 26 face-offs.