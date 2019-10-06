West Orange HS football team defeats Livingston, 42-7, for third straight win

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team won its third straight game with a 42-7 victory at Livingston on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Mountaineers improved to 4-1. Livingston moved to 1-4.

Junior quarterback Mason Murdock completed 18 of 23 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns. He connected on a 42-yard TD pass to junior Amiyn Hanks, a 63-yard scoring strike to junior Jayson Raines, a nine-yard TD pass to senior Jonathon Roberson and a 22-yard scoring pass to junior Dorian Rawls.

Junior running back Shakhi Carson scored on a 37-yard TD run and sophomore running back Mahki Green had a 40-yard TD run. Carson finished with 96 yards on 13 carries and senior running back Michael Charles had 90 rushing yards on nine attempts.

For the second straight week, the Mountaineers won by a 42-7 score. They beat Columbia in the previous week.

Senior strong safety Adonis May had 11 tackles and one interception; junior lineman Aquan Robinson had seven tackles; sophomore linebacker Matthew Bove had eight tackles and an interception and Rawls had six tackles as a defensive back.

The Mountaineers will host East Orange Campus this Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in a key Super Football Conference-Liberty Blue Division contest. East Orange fell to Seton Hall Prep to move to 3-1. WOHS is 3-0 and East Orange is 2-0 in the division.

West Orange (4-1)

Sept. 7, Won, Montclair, 29-6, at Rutgers University

Sept. 13, Won, Paterson Kennedy, 14-6

Sept. 20, Loss, at Don Bosco, 50-18

Sept. 27, Won, at Columbia, 35-0

Oct. 5, Won, at Livingston, 42-7

Oct. 11, East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18, at Passaic County Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1, Barringer, 7 p.m.