Seton Hall Prep football team jolts East Orange Campus for third win in a row

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team increased its winning streak to three games and improved its record to 4-1 as the Pirates defeated East Orange Campus, 31-12, on a beautiful afternoon on their homecoming day on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Pirates handed East Orange Campus its first loss of the season. East Orange Campus move to 3-1.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Pirates opened the scoring when Matt Colantuono hit Zander Zebrowski with an eight-yard scoring pass. Austin Kuterka added the first of four extra points for a 7-0 lead with 10:15 left in the second quarter.

The Jaguars responded with a touchdown when Locksley Burke scored from one yard out to make it 7-6 with 6:18 left. The extra point was kicked wide left.

he Pirates increased their lead to 14-6 when Colantuono scored from one yard out with 1:48 left. After an East Orange punt, Zebrowski hit Nicholas Gullace on a 68-yard bomb down the right sideline to make the halftime score 21-6.

On the Pirates’ first drive of the second half, they drove 70 yards in nine plays with Gullace catching a 35-yard pass from Zebrowski for the touchdown to make the score 28-6.

In the fourth quarter, Kuturka connected on a 30-yard field goal to extend the Pirates’ lead to 31-6 before Zyhaire Rogers returned a Seton Hall Prep fumble 30 yards for a touchdown. The extra point pass failed with :47 left in the game.

Unfortunately, Jaguar quarterback Nasir Montgomery suffer a severe leg injury late in the third quarter and the game was temporarily halted.

Following the game, Colantuono said, “This victory was a real confidence booster.” Zebrowski added, “We come to work every single day and just do our job. The offensive line has been great all year as I have only been sacked two times.”

Head coach Bill Fitzgerald said, “Zander is extremely accurate and one of the most accurate quarterbacks I have been around. Seton Hall Prep is a great place and has a great tradition and we have got some great kids that love to play. We were really concerned about East Orange Campus because of all the different things they do. We ran to the football really well and made some big plays.”

SHP game stats:

Passing

Zebrowski: 10 of 12 attempts, 214 yards, 2 TDs.

Rushing

Colantuono: 21 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving

Gullace: 3 catches, 135 yards, 2 TDs.

Defense

Tyler Cook: 9 tackles; Tim Macko: 8 tackles; Ryan Monteleone: 7 tackles; John Nicosia: 6 tackles; Jack Larsen: 6 tackles.

Next game: The Pirates will travel to Woodman Field in Montclair to face Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. Montclair is 2-3.

Seton Hall Prep (4-1)

August 31,Won, Archbishop Carroll (Radnor, Pa.), 42-20, at Rutgers

Sept. 6, Loss, at DePaul, 52-21

Sept. 21, Won, Passaic County Tech, 24-10

Sept. 27, Won, at Paramus Catholic, 38-19

Oct. 5, Won, East Orange Campus, 31-12

Oct. 12, at Montclair, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19, Delbarton, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26, St. Joseph (Montvale), 2 p.m.

Nov. 2, at Pope John (Sparta), 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy by Rich Morris/SHP

SHP vs. East Orange Campus