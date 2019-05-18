West Orange HS girls track and field team captures Essex County meet title

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls track and field team, under head coach Flecia Blake, captured the girls team title at the Essex County Championships held at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium May 16-17.

The Mountaineers won it in dominating fashion, accumulating 127 points among the 20 scoring teams. Montclair was a distant second with 69 points.

The WOHS girls team won the county title for the first time since 2003.

Junior Abigail Vitale won both the 100-meter high hurdles and 400-meter intermediate hurdles; senior Kayla Robe won the 400-meter dash and took second in the 400 hurdles and sophomore Andree Celestin won the high jump at 5 feet-2 inches to lead WOHS.

Junior Denae Hill won the shot put at 40-8. In the discus, HIll was second, junior Karen Odoemene took third and Olivia Prescott finished fourth.

On the boys’ side, Seton Hall Prep finished sixth with 40 points and West Orange finished ninth with 22 points among the 21 scoring teams. St. Benedict’s Prep won the boys team title.

It was the first time in recent memory that the Essex County Championships were not held at Montclair’s Woodman Field, which is undergoing renovations.

The WOHS girls team also won the titles at the Essex County Relays and Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships this season.