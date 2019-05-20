Seton Hall Prep baseball team finishes runner-up in GNT

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 2-1 last week, including finishing runner-up in the 87th Greater Newark Tournament, to raise their record to 18-6 on the season.

On Wednesday, May 15, the Pirates hosted West Essex at Porcello Field and defeated the Knights, 8-3. Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Nick Diaz tied the score with an RBI single to left field. The Pirates took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Jack Eichler had an RBI double to left field. Trailing 3-2, Seton Hall exploded with five runs in the fifth inning with a bases-loaded walk to Eichler, a sac fly to right field by Andrew Tuozzolo, and a sac fly to center field by Justin Cassella. Chris Maldonado reached on an error for an RBI and he later stole home to make the score 7-3. In the sixth inning, Eichler drove in Jake Savino, who had doubled with a single to right field. Sam Porcello picked up the victory in relief, going 3 1/3 innings with one strikeout.

The next day, the Pirates hosted state-ranked Christian Brothers Academy and defeated the Colts, 3-2. Mark Hindy (2-2) threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks while Dan Savino picked up the save, striking out the Colt batter with the tying run on third base. Seton Hall took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Maldonado had an RBI single to center field while the other run scored on a balk. They increased their lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Maldonado singled and scored on a long double to right center-field by Cassella.

On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, May 18, Seton Hall took on Montclair in the championship game of the 87th Greater Newark Tournament at Doc Goeltz Field in Verona. Before the game there was a moment of silence for Mike Sheppard Sr. (from Seton Hall University), Fred Hill Sr. (from Rutgers University, and Jerry “Wahoo” Barker (from Newark Tech). These men passed away over the last several months and dedicated themselves to all levels of baseball both locally and nationally. Montclair won the game 12-1. Cole McGonigal belted a double to right-center field and scored on a wild pitch in the third inning and Eichler had a two-out single in the seventh inning for the two Pirate hits.

This week Seton Hall will host Cedar Grove on Tuesday, May 21, before traveling to Rockaway to take on Morris Hills on Wednesday, May 22. On Friday, May 24, the No. 3 seed Pirates will host the winner of No. 11 seed Pingry and No. 6 seed St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) at 4 p.m. in the first round of NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North Baseball Tournament. On Saturday morning, May 25, they will host Montclair in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game at 11 a.m.