West Orange HS girls soccer team advances to ECT semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team defeated Caldwell and Millburn to advance to the Essex County Tournament semifinals.

The Mountaineers, seeded second, extended their winning streak to 10 games and improved to 11-2.

Natalie Nevins had a goal and two assists and Caitlin Bridgers, Gianna Festino and Kaya Schultz each had a goal in the 4-0 home win over 15th-seeded Caldwell in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 10. Olivia Callendar also had an assist and Cassidy Joyce made one save.

Emma Mitchell had two goals and one assist and Nevins had a goal and two assists in the 5-0 win over seventh-seeded Millburn on Saturday, Oct. 12, at home. Schultz had a goal and an assist; Kiara Machuca had a goal and Joyce made four saves as WOHS avenged a 3-2 loss to Millburn on Sept. 10, which was the last time the Mountaineers lost a game.

The Mountaineers will face third-seeded Livingston in the semifinals doubleheader on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Caldwell. The other semifinal pits No. 1 seed Montclair against No. 4 Mount St. Dominic Academy. The final is Saturday, Oct. 19 at Livingston at 5 p.m, which will follow the ECT boys final at 3 p.m.

WOHS defeated Livingston, 4-2, Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Livingston.