Seton Hall Prep soccer team cruises to Essex County Tournament semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The top-seeded Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeated Columbia High School and West Orange High School in dominating fashion in the 46th Essex County Tournament last week to improve to 14-4-1 on the season.

The offense exploded for 15 goals while holding its opponents scoreless.

On Thursday, the Pirates hosted the 17th-seeded Cougars from Columbia in the first round at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange and won, 9-0.

Lucas Ross led the offense with three goals while Aidan Dunphy scored two goals and Gian Anthony Palangio, David Schuster, Michael Batanjany, and Dylan Afonso each scored one goal. Will Monroy had three assists while Shane Farrell and Batanjany had two assists. Sal Vito, Ben Chambeau, Nick Palangio, Gian Anthony Palangio, Edward Kelly and Afonso each had an assist. Tomas Hut and Aidan Batista each had a save.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Pirates hosted West Orange in the quarterfinal round and won, 6-0. Ross led the scoring with four goals while Dunphy and Nicolas Sprague each scored one goal. Dunphy had three assists, while Ross, Sprague, Nick Palangio and Seba Niehenke each had one assist. Hut and Battista each had one save.

The Pirates will face No. 4 seeded Montclair Kimberley Academy in the semifinal round on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Belleville HS at 5 p.m. The other semifinal pits seventh-seeded Caldwell against third-seeded Montclair. The final is Saturday, Oct. 19, at Livingston HS at 3 p.m.

The Pirates are ranked in the following polls:

TopDrawerSoccer.com: Fab 50/National No.47, East Region No. 13, New Jersey No. 7.

USA Today/United Soccer Coaches Region III. Star Ledger No. 8 New Jersey, No. 4 Non-Public Schools, No. 1 Super Essex Conference.

Photos by Rich Morris/Courtesy of SHP

Seton Hall Prep vs. Columbia (ECT first round)