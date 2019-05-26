West Orange HS girls track and field team finishes third overall at North 1, Group 4 meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls track and field team took third place overall in the team standings at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 State Championships at Clifton May 24-25.

The Mountaineers had 87 points based on the top-six finishes in each event. Ridgewood won the girls team title with 120.5 points and Randolph took second with 91 points among the 18 scoring teams.

Isyss Covin, a sophomore, won the 100-meter dash in 12.14; Abigail Vital, a junior, won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.63; Karen Odoemene, a junior, won the discus at 113 feet-10 inches; and the 4×100-meter relay took first place in 48.30 to lead WOHS.

The following are other WOHS top-six finishes:

Amiya Franklin, a sophomore, took fifth place in the 100 dash in 12.53. Covin took second place in the 200-meter dash in 25.66. Andree Celestin, a sophomore, took sixth place in the 100 hurdles in 15.80. In the 400-meter hurdles, Vital placed second in 1:03.47 and senior Kayla Robe took fourth place in 1:05.85.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:58.35. Olivia Prescott, a freshman, took second place in the discus at 112-3. Denae Hill, a junior, took second place in the shot put at 39-6.

On the boys’ side, WOHS finished in 11th place in the team standings with 26 points among the 18 scoring teams.

The 4×800-meter relay took first place in 8:14.38 to lead the Mountaineers. Junior Jefferson Cajuste took fourth place in the 200 dash in 22.62 and fifth place in the 400 hurdles in 58.77. Senior Dylan Gotay took third place in the pole vault at 12-6. Senior Jesus Rosas took fourth place in the shot put at 47-7 ¾.

Ridgewood won the boys team title.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 4 State Championships at Franklin HS May 31 and June 1.