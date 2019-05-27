Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team finishes fantastic 21-2 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Last week the top-seeded Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team, which was ranked No. 1 in New Jersey and No. 20 in the Inside Lacrosse Under Armour Top 25 national poll, participated in the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” Lacrosse Tournament.

On Tuesday, May 21, in the quarterfinal round, the Pirates hosted ninth-seeded Pope John XXIII (Sparta) in the quarterfinal round and won, 10-2.

Luke Blanc, Cullen Wolff, Matt Wrede, and Connell Kumar all scored two goals while Ryan Kemp and Andrew Bailey each scored a goal. Thomas Colucci won eight of 12 faceoffs.

On Saturday, May 25, the Pirates hosted No. 5 seed Don Bosco Prep in the semifinal round and lost, 9-8. Don Bosco jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Blanc connected on an assist by Colucci and Kumar scored to cut the lead to 3-2 with 2:06 left in the first quarter. The Ironmen scored as the horn sounded to end the first quarter with a 4-2 lead.

In the second quarter, both teams scored with Blanc scoring on an assist by Kemp to make the halftime score 5-3. Don Bosco built up a 7-3 lead early in the third quarter before Wrede scored an unassisted goal with 2:05 left. Just :17 later, Nicholas Gullace scored on an assist by Collucci to make it 7-5 after three quarters. Kumar scored on an assist by Wolff just :49 into the fourth quarter and Kemp tied the score at 7-7 with 9:45 left.

Don Bosco took an 8-7 lead with 3:11 left before the Pirates tied the score at 8-8 when Kumar scored from Kemp with 2:37 left.

Don Bosco scored with just :04.3 left to shock the Pirates.

Colucci at the faceoff X won 15 of 18 faceoffs as the Pirates completed their season with a 21-2 record.