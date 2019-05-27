Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to Non-Public ‘A’ North semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep baseball team went 3-0 last week to raise its record to 21-6 on the season, including advancing to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North State Tournament and clinching at least a share of the Super Essex Conferene-American Division regular-season championship.

In addition, SHP Head Coach Mike Sheppard Jr. became the all-time winningest coach in the school’s athletic history.

On Wednesday, May 22, the Pirates traveled to Rockaway to take on Morris Hills and won, 8-1. Luke Boylan (4-0) was the first of four pitchers. He threw three innings and allowed no runs on one hit with two strikeouts. Mark Hindy, Sam Porcello, and Chris Maldonado also pitched. Joseph DeCicco was 3-for-5 with two RBI, while Garrett Fitschen was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Justin Cassella drove in a run with a sac fly to left field.

On Friday, May 24, the Pirates hosted St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North State Tournament at Porcello Field in West Orange. Behind the great pitching of Kieran Hollander (4-1) and Boylan, SHP won, 6-0.

Hollander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one walk and striking out five, while Boylan completed the seventh inning, allowing one hit.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Maldonado singled and later stole home while DeCicco had an RBI single to right field. They increased their lead to 3-0 when Karson Harcourt had an RBI single. In the fifth inning, they scored three runs to increase their lead to 6-0. Cole McGonigal and Alex Duffey had RBI singles.

On a beautiful Saturday morning, May 25, the Pirates defeated Montclair, 11-0. With this victory, they earned at least a share of the Super Essex Conference-American Division title for the third season in a row and the eighth time in the last 10 years.

Maldonado was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored; Harcourt was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored; while Cassella and Duffey each drove in two runs. DeCicco, Lucas Zyska, and Nick Diaz each drove home one run. Mark Hindy (3-2) pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and three walks with three strikeouts, while Dan Savino completed the fifth inning, allowing one walk.

The day was very special as the seniors were honored after the game by the baseball program for their four years of loyalty and dedication to the program. The win also was the 778th at Seton Hall Prep for Sheppard Jr., making him the winningest coach in the history of the school’s athletics program. Sheppard Jr., who is also third in New Jersey history for baseball wins with 789, broke the mark held by legendary basketball coach Bob Farrell, who had 777 wins from 1977-78 to 2010-11.

“Seton Hall Prep has had outstanding coaches over the years and to have the most victories in school history is truly a great honor,” said Sheppard Jr., who has led Seton Hall Prep to 15 Greater Newark Tournament titles and seven NJSIAA Non-Public, “A” championships.

On Tuesday, May 28, the Pirates will travel to Morris Township to take on Delbarton in the semifinal round. On Wednesday, May 29, they will host Livingston in their final regular-season game.