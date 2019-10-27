West Orange HS football team defeats Bloomfield

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team posted another good team win on Friday night, Oct. 25, as the Mountaineers defeated Bloomfield, 39-0, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.

The Mountaineers were led by junior quarterback Mason Murdock (4-of-6 passing, 90 yards, 1 touchdown) and another strong rushing performance by junior Shakhi Carson (6 rushes, 90 yards and 2 TDs).

The Mountaineers also received a spark from sophomore Makhi Green (2 rushes, 95 yards) and freshman Jehki Choo Choo Williams (6 rushes, 55 yards, 1 TD.)

The WOHS defense was led by senior Adonis May and junior Chris Parsons, both recording 12 tackles. Strong efforts were turned in from junior Amiyn Hanks and senior Jahmil St. Pieere, both recording interceptions.

“I was really proud of the team effort as we look forward to seeing more improvement this week vs Barringer,” WOHS head coach Darnell Grant said.

WOHS will host Barringer on Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.