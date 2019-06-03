West Orange HS girls track and field team finishes eighth overall at Group 4 State Championships; Seton Hall Prep athletes impress at Non-Public ‘A’ meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School track and field contingent enjoyed strong performances at the NJSIAA Group 4 State Championships held at Franklin HS, May 31 and June 1.

The WOHS girls finished in eight place overall in the team standings based on the top six finishes in each event.

Denae Hill, a junior, won the shot put with a throw of 41 feet-3 ¼ inches. Abigail Vital, a junior, took second place in the 100-meter hurdles finals in 14.09 while sophomore Andree Celestin took sixth place in 15.06. Both runners advanced through the preliminaries.

The 4×100-meter relay took second place in 47.82 in the finals. The 4×400-meter relay took 11th place in 3:58.29 in the finals. In the 100-meter dash finals, sophomore Isyss Covin took seventh place in 12.42. Amiya Franklin, a sophomore, took 20th in the 100-meter dash preliminaries in 12.88. Covin took seventh in the 200-meter dash finals in 25.02.

Kayla Robe, a senior, took 14th in the 400-meter hurdles finals in 1:05.56. .

In the discus finals, junior Karen Odoemene took eighth place at 111-10 and freshman Olivia Prescott was 10th in 108-8.

The WOHS boys had three competitors. Jefferson Cajuste, a junior, took 17th in the 400-meter hurdles finals in 57.08; the 4×800-meter relay took eighth place in the finals in 8:06.39; and senior Jesus Rosas took 14th place in the shot put finals at 48-7.

The meet consisted of the top six finishes in each event from the sectionals the previous meet.

The top three finishers in each individual event and the top two finishers in each relay event qualified for the NJSIAA State Meet of Champions this Saturday, June 8, at Northern Burlington Regional HS in Columbus. In addition, the next nine best finishers in each individual event and the next six best finishers in each relay event from each Group site (Franklin HS and Central Regional HS) also advanced to the Meet of Champions.

The Seton Hall Prep track and field contingent had good efforts at the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” State Championships at Central Regional HS in Bayville, May 31 and June 1.

Kennith Washington, a senior, won the triple jump event at 45-2.

Ross Johnson, a senior, took eighth place in the 100-meter dash finals in 11.64. Andre Williams, a junior, took 12th in the 400-meter dash finals in 52.95. Luke Avigliano, a sophomore, took ninth in the 800-meter run in 1:59.53. Colin Schweitzer, a junior, took 10th in the 3,200 in 9:54.14. The 4×100-meter relay finished eighth in 44.11 and the 4×400 took fourth place in 8:13.61.

Washington was 12th in the long jump at 19-11 ½. In the discus finals, senior Caseem Akinruli-Dewitt was eighth at 141-10 and sophomore Tim Polizzi was 10th at 130-6. In the javelin finals, Polizzi was eighth at 146-7 and senior Kyle Regan was 11th at 143-4. Akinruli-Dewitt took sixth place in the shot put at 51-7.