West Orange HS girls tennis team enjoys banner season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls tennis team clinched the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division championship following its 3-2 win over Mount St. Dominic on Oct. 23.

The wins were earned by Nneka Arinzeh, Sophia Ruggiero, and the doubles team of Funke Oshodi and Johanna Jaeger, WOHS head coach Jeff Mazurek.

In addition, Arinzeh, a junior, won this year’s Essex County singles championship and placed in the top 32 in the state.

WOHS advanced to the second round of the Essex County Tournament and North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

“It has been a very successful season for West Orange girls tennis,” Mazurek said.