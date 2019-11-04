West Orange HS football team to host Piscataway in playoffs

Photo by Kerry E. Porter. The Mountaineers get ready to battle East Orange Campus this season. West Orange lost, 8-6, in overtime.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team enters the state playoffs on a roll.

The fourth-seeded Mountaineers will host fifth-seeded Piscataway in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 5 state playoffs this Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.

The winner will face the winner of No. 1 seed Union and No. 8 seed Paterson Kennedy e in the semifinals.

WOHS, under head coach Darnell Grant, defeated Barringer, 52-21, Friday, Nov. 1 at home for its second straight win to improve to 6-3 on the season. The previous week, the Mountaineers defeated Bloomfield, 39-0, at home.

Grant, who is in his first year as the Mountaineers’ head coach, previously was the head coach at Shabazz where he led the team to two North 2, Group 1 state sectional titles in 2014 and 2017 in his eight-year tenure. He also guided Shabazz to the North 2, Group 1 final in 2013 and 2016. Prior to Shabazz, he was the head coach at Irvington, his alma mater, for nine seasons, leading the team to the North 2, Group 3 final in 2006.

Piscataway also has a 6-3 record.

