West Orange HS Awards Night honors outstanding graduating seniors

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The annual West Orange High School Sports Awards Night on June 5 had a lot to celebrate, recounting the outstanding achievements of graduating senior athletes.

Seniors in all West Orange Sports were recognized, most starting as freshmen and playing all four years.

“You are the reason that I’m proud to be the principal of West Orange High School,” said Principal Hayden Moore as he spoke to the athletes. “You have managed to balance academics and athletics and have done it with integrity and character.”

The top award of the evening, the West Orange High School Hall of Fame Athlete of the Year, went to Colin Morgan (wrestling) and Mya Bembry (basketball/soccer).

Morgan will be attending West Point and Bembry will be attending Penn State.

“If I could, I would name Mya athlete of the century,” noted Athletic Director Ron Bligh, as he recounted her amazing stats over the past four years.

The West Orange High School Athletic Honor Roll recipients were Bembry, Morgan, Davy Campbell (hockey), Tyler Galantini (golf), Saniyah Richardson (girls volleyball), and Nyah Harper (girls soccer). All were recognized as top athletes by NJ.com.

Prior awardees in various sports were announced:

Essex County Football Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete: Terrence Toussaint (football)

UNICO Brian Piccolo Memorial Award: Terrence Toussaint and Hannah Villasin (girls soccer)

Essex County ADA Teammate of the Year: Agnes St. Vil

NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award: Daniel Feinblatt (hockey)

Essex County Student Athletes of the Year: Morriel Kasher (wrestling) and Sessina Dani (girls tennis)

NJ National Girls and Women in Sports: Mya Bembry

Other awards distributed on June 5 by Head and Assistant Coaches:

West Orange Junior Wrestling Award: Colin Morgan and Edgar Moreno

Girls Tennis: Funmi Oshodi

Boys Tennis: Alil Hale-Small

Bowing: Anthony Bollotta

Golf (including the Jerome Sanzari Memorial Coaches Award): Tyler Galantini

Hockey: Davy Campbell

Swimming: Amy Butcher and Ryan Retino

Boys Basketball (including the Daniel Shiffer Memorial Coaches Award): Goddy Marc

Mackenzie Fitschen Outstanding Character Award (cheerleading): Emily Weingold

Mountaineer Cheer Booster Scholarship Award: Linnea Nichols

Girls Volleyball: Saniyah Richardson

Boys Volleyball: Matt Kotowski

Cross Country (including Betty Maddalena Memorial Coaches Award): Alina Chant and Tyler Burdek

Winter Track Coaches Award: Katherine Lopez-Jacobs and Jordan White

Spring Track and Field (including Marilyn Kuhlmann Memorial Coaches Award): Kayla Robe and Dylan Gotay

Baseball (including John Skillman Memorial Coaches Award): Christopher Spagnuolo

Wrestling (including Richard Cataldo Memorial Coaches Award): Edgar Moreno

Football (including Lawrence Cunningham Memorial Coaches Award): Terrence Toussaint

Softball (including Judy Risse Memorial Coaches Award): Andreyah Ageday

Boys Soccer: Wes Rideau-Winds

Girls Soccer: Morgan Clark

WOHS Sports Medicine Award: Prince Jackson

Boys Lacrosse: Joseph Farro

Girls Basketball (including Matt Lombardi Memorial Coaches Award): Ebony Odom-Barnes

Bligh Family Teammate of the Year Award: Kaija Jones and Brian DiPalma

Mountaineer Pride Award Volunteer Coach of the Year: Mike Spadola

Mountaineer Pride Assistant Coach of the Year: Meghan Colabella and Chris Mallet

Special Coach Recognition: Jackie Cruz (volleyball), Kaylee Beal (girls lacrosse), Sean DeVore (girls soccer), and Bill Urbanski (bowling)