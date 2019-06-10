West Orange HS Awards Night honors outstanding graduating seniors

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The annual West Orange High School Sports Awards Night on June 5 had a lot to celebrate, recounting the outstanding achievements of graduating senior athletes.
Seniors in all West Orange Sports were recognized, most starting as freshmen and playing all four years.
“You are the reason that I’m proud to be the principal of West Orange High School,” said Principal Hayden Moore as he spoke to the athletes. “You have managed to balance academics and athletics and have done it with integrity and character.”
The top award of the evening, the West Orange High School Hall of Fame Athlete of the Year, went to Colin Morgan (wrestling) and Mya Bembry (basketball/soccer).
Morgan will be attending West Point and Bembry will be attending Penn State.
“If I could, I would name Mya athlete of the century,” noted Athletic Director Ron Bligh, as he recounted her amazing stats over the past four years.
The West Orange High School Athletic Honor Roll recipients were Bembry, Morgan, Davy Campbell (hockey), Tyler Galantini (golf), Saniyah Richardson (girls volleyball), and Nyah Harper (girls soccer). All were recognized as top athletes by NJ.com.
Prior awardees in various sports were announced:
Essex County Football Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete: Terrence Toussaint (football)
UNICO Brian Piccolo Memorial Award: Terrence Toussaint and Hannah Villasin (girls soccer)
Essex County ADA Teammate of the Year: Agnes St. Vil
NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award: Daniel Feinblatt (hockey)
Essex County Student Athletes of the Year: Morriel Kasher (wrestling) and Sessina Dani (girls tennis)
NJ National Girls and Women in Sports: Mya Bembry
Other awards distributed on June 5 by Head and Assistant Coaches:
West Orange Junior Wrestling Award: Colin Morgan and Edgar Moreno
Girls Tennis: Funmi Oshodi
Boys Tennis: Alil Hale-Small
Bowing: Anthony Bollotta
Golf (including the Jerome Sanzari Memorial Coaches Award): Tyler Galantini
Hockey: Davy Campbell
Swimming: Amy Butcher and Ryan Retino
Boys Basketball (including the Daniel Shiffer Memorial Coaches Award): Goddy Marc
Mackenzie Fitschen Outstanding Character Award (cheerleading): Emily Weingold
Mountaineer Cheer Booster Scholarship Award: Linnea Nichols
Girls Volleyball: Saniyah Richardson
Boys Volleyball: Matt Kotowski
Cross Country (including Betty Maddalena Memorial Coaches Award): Alina Chant and Tyler Burdek
Winter Track Coaches Award: Katherine Lopez-Jacobs and Jordan White
Spring Track and Field (including Marilyn Kuhlmann Memorial Coaches Award): Kayla Robe and Dylan Gotay
Baseball (including John Skillman Memorial Coaches Award): Christopher Spagnuolo
Wrestling (including Richard Cataldo Memorial Coaches Award): Edgar Moreno
Football (including Lawrence Cunningham Memorial Coaches Award): Terrence Toussaint
Softball (including Judy Risse Memorial Coaches Award): Andreyah Ageday
Boys Soccer: Wes Rideau-Winds
Girls Soccer: Morgan Clark
WOHS Sports Medicine Award: Prince Jackson
Boys Lacrosse: Joseph Farro
Girls Basketball (including Matt Lombardi Memorial Coaches Award): Ebony Odom-Barnes
Bligh Family Teammate of the Year Award: Kaija Jones and Brian DiPalma
Mountaineer Pride Award Volunteer Coach of the Year: Mike Spadola
Mountaineer Pride Assistant Coach of the Year: Meghan Colabella and Chris Mallet
Special Coach Recognition: Jackie Cruz (volleyball), Kaylee Beal (girls lacrosse), Sean DeVore (girls soccer), and Bill Urbanski (bowling)
