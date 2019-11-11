Golda Och Academy cross-country team gives good efforts at State Prep Meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ — The Golda Och Academy cross-country team competed in the State Prep Meet (NJISAA) on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Blair Academy in Blairstown.

The team had five boys and one girl race the 5K. In the boys Varsity B race, Andrew Steiner was GOA’s first finisher, 52nd place. Aaron Brown was 57th while Zece Brown came in 58th. They scored 286 points to finish ninth overall.

Danielle Hodes placed 50th in the Varsity B Girls race.

Photos by Chris Troyano