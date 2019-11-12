PHOTOS: West Orange HS football team defeats defending champion Piscataway in playoffs

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team defeated the Piscataway HS Chiefs, 30-18, at WOHS’ Suriano Stadium on Friday, Nov. 8 to move forward in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Football Championships. The win also marked the first time West Orange has won a playoff game since 2006.

Fourth-seed West Orange defeated fifth-seed Piscataway in the North 2 Group 5 quarterfinals with a series of kicks and touchdowns that proved the Mountaineers had come to play – and to win.

“The boys were outstanding tonight, defeating the defending Group 5 champions Piscataway,” said West Orange head coach Darnell Grant.

The team was led by Shaki Carson with 21 carries for 161 yards. Sophomore Makhi Green scored two touchdowns, one on defense and one on special teams.

“The defense held Piscataway to under 100 yards rushing for the game,” Grant added.

As the game neared the halftime mark, Piscataway scored to take the lead from West Orange, 12-9. Grant called a time-out and asked his team, “Where is your heart?”

Moments later, Carson scored on a 73-yard kickoff return and Brian Reitberger added another point with his extra-point kick to put the Mountaineers on top, where they stayed for the remainder of the game.

The 7-3 Mountaineers will need to stay on top of their game when they battle for a spot in the finals at first seed Union in the semifinal on Nov. 15 .