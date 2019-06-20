West Orange HS wrestling team manager Agnes St. Vil earns Investors Bank Best Teammate Award

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School’s Agnes St. Vil is a recipient of the 2019 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award.

St. Vil, the manager of the Mountaineers’ wrestling team, was honored for manifesting the strength of character, sportsmanship and supportive spirit vital to a team’s success.

WOHS Athletic Director Ronald Bligh said: “Agnes was the best manager we’ve ever had, and she worked tirelessly during the season to make sure the wrestlers had what they needed to succeed.”

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center hosted student-athletes from member schools of the Super Essex Conference (SEC) along with their families and coaches for the awards event.

Museum Executive Director Eve Schaenen said: “The Best Teammate Award allows us to recognize young people who are embodying the positive ideals that Yogi lived by, both on and off the field.”