West Orange HS girls soccer phenom Natalie Nevins signs with St. Joseph’s University

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior girls soccer phenom Natalie Nevins signed her National Letter of Intent to play for St. Joseph’s University on Nov. 13.

Nevins, a midfielder, will play Division I girls soccer at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, beginning in the fall 2020. SJU is part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Atlantic 10 Conference. Nevins has received a full scholarship to attend the prestigious university.

As a four-year varsity player, Nevins was named to all-state top teams, was named Player of the Year in Essex County two of her four years, and in September, hit a top achievement of 50 goals and 50 assists. In 2018, the WOHS girls soccer team won county and state sectional championships.

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Nevins is in the top five percent of her class. She is a member of the National, English, and Science honor societies, a Mountaineer Mentor and an editor for “The Pioneer,” the WOHS newspaper. She is also a member of Teen Pep and team leader for the Daughters of Israel program Oral History Program. Nevins plans to major in journalism.