West Orange HS girls soccer phenom Natalie Nevins signs with St. Joseph’s University

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS girls soccer phenom Natalie Nevins signs with St. Joseph’s University

West Orange High School senior Natalie Nevins, seated middle, signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Seated with her are parents Doug Nevins and Angie Nevins. Doug has been the WOHS boys soccer head coach since 2000. Standing from left are Superintendent Dr. Scott Cascone, soccer coach Dave Perez, WOHS principal Hayden Moore, athletic director Ron Bligh and girls soccer head coach Sean Devore.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior girls soccer phenom Natalie Nevins signed her National Letter of Intent to play for St. Joseph’s University on Nov. 13.

Nevins, a midfielder, will play Division I girls soccer at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, beginning in the fall 2020. SJU is part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Atlantic 10 Conference. Nevins has received a full scholarship to attend the prestigious university.

As a four-year varsity player, Nevins was named to all-state top teams, was named Player of the Year in Essex County two of her four years, and in September, hit a top achievement of 50 goals and 50 assists. In 2018, the WOHS girls soccer team  won county and state sectional championships.

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Nevins is in the top five percent of her class. She is a member of the National, English, and Science honor societies, a Mountaineer Mentor and an editor for “The Pioneer,” the WOHS newspaper. She is also a member of Teen Pep and team leader for the Daughters of Israel program Oral History Program. Nevins plans to major in journalism.

West Orange HS girls soccer phenom Natalie Nevins signs with St. Joseph’s University added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS