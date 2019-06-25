Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team enjoys its best-ever season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team completed another great season. Their final record was 21-2, which is the best in school history, as well as most victories in a season.

The Pirates captured their sixth consecutive Super Essex Conference-American Division title with a 6-0 record. They won their seventh consecutive Essex County Tournament title, defeating Glen Ridge, 12-4. They also won the Fitch-Pitt League title for the first time in program history with a 5-0 record.

Local and National Polls: Star-Ledger: No. 3 in New Jersey and No. 2 Non-Public Schools. Under Armour/Inside Lacrosse National HS Top 25 Power Rankings, they were ranked as high as No. 10, which is the highest in school history. Nike/US Lacrosse Magazine National HS Poll: No. 20 and No. 10 in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Lax Numbers National Ranking: No. 15, Mid-Atlantic Region, No. 6, and No. 1 in New Jersey.

The team averaged 12.2 goals per game while only allowing 5.7 goals per game. Some of the top players are:

Luke Blanc, junior: 55 goals, 25 assists.

Connell Kumar, junior: 47 goals, 12 assists.

Kyle Stephenson, junior: 40 goals, 14 assists.

Cullen Wolff, senior: 29 goals, 23 assists.

Ryan Kemp, senior: 29 goals, 27 assists.

Matt Wrede, freshman: 18 goals, 8 assists.

Max Merklinger, sophomore: 13 goals, 9 assists.

Andrew Bailey, junior: 11 goals, 3 assists.

Terence Mahon, senior: 11 goals, 5 assists.

Thomas Colucci, senior, 250 face-offs won in 340 attempts, finished with a 74 percent win percentage on face-offs and won at least 50 percent of his face-offs in every game in 2019. He also scored 7 goals and had 8 assists.

Todd Carolonza, senior goalie: 95 saves.

Patrick Grimes, senior goalie: 79 saves.

Post-season honors:

Super Essex Conference-American Division

FIRST TEAM

Blanc, Colucci, Kumar, Wolff, Carolonza.

SECOND TEAM

Grimes, Kemp, Stephenson, junior Billy Rojack, and senior Connor Marston.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ryan Quinn, senior.

North Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League – Fitch Pitt Division

First Team: Blanc, Colucci, Kumar, Wolff, Rojack. Second Team: Stephenson, Carolonza, Marston. Honorable Mention: senior Jack Dubee, junior Nicholas Gullace.

New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association- Non-Public Group: First Team: Blanc, Colucci, Kumar, Rojack, Second Team: Stephenson, Wolff, Carolonza, Marston. Honorable Mention: Grimes, Kemp. Midfielder of the Year: Kumar. Specialist of the Year: Colucci.

United States Lacrosse All Americans: Kumar, Colucci. Academic All-Americans: Carolonza, senior Adam Forfiris.

Star-Ledger All-State: All Groups- First Team: Kumar. Second Team: Blanc, Colucci. All State-Non-Public Group: First Team: Kumar, Colucci, Blanc, Stephenson. Second Team: Rojack. All Junior: First Team: Kumar, Blanc, Stephenson. Second Team: Rojack

Gill Gibbs Senior All-Star Game – Colucci, Kemp, Wolff.

Seton Hall Prep Awards – Msgr. William J. Daly ’38 – Outstanding Senior Athlete: Colucci. Coaches Award: Carolonza. Headmaster’s Award: Dubee. Chaplain Major Charles Watters Memorial Award: Mahon. George & Gloria O’Connor Scholarship Award: Chase Malatesta.

In a press release last week, Seton Hall Prep announced that it will not be renewing the coaching contract of David Giarrusso for the 2019-20 school year. Giarrusso, who will continue in his capacity as a history teacher at Seton Hall Prep, had a career record of 167-61 in 12 years as the Pirates head coach.

Ross Turco has accepted the position of head coach of the lacrosse program, effective July 1, 2019.