West Orange HS boys basketball team looks to have successful season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, under fourth-year head coach Demond Cowins, has a good mix of seniors and juniors, looking to have a successful season after going 6-15 last year.

The team consists of:

Gustav Hall, senior 5-foot-11 point guard

Chris Latimer, senior 5-10 guard

Johan Atwell, senior 6-3 guard/forward

Elijah Millington, senior 6-2 guard/forward

Ismail Taylor, senior forward

Amiyn Hanks, junior guard

Max Dent, junior point guard

Micah Moore, junior guard

Maurice Morrision, junior forward/center

Elijah Garris, sophomore forward/center

Oliver Jean, junior forward/center

The top returning players are Hall, who is academically committed to Brown University and has a 4.5 GPA; Latimer, Atwell, who received early acceptance to the University of Delaware and has a 4.0 GPA, Millington, who is academically committed to the US Naval Academy and has a 4.2 GPA and Taylor, who has been accepted to more than 15 colleges and has a 4.0 GPA.

Hanks, a football standout as a receiver, is a transfer from North Plainfield HS who is immediately eligible.

Hall, Latimer, Hanks, Atwell and Taylor are the possible starters. The key reserves are Millington, Dent, Garrison and Morrison.

Latimer has a 3.2 GPA and is looking to attend Montclair State University.

The top graduated losses are twins Goddy Marc and Godly Marc, William Garth-Hill, Joseph Fresco and Renard Barnes.

The Mountaineers compete in the SEC-Liberty, which includes Irvington, University, Barringer, Newark Tech, Bloomfield and Central. Cowins cites Irvington, University, Central and Columbia as the team’s potential toughest opponents.

WOHS will open the season Friday, Dec. 20, at Irvington at 7 p.m.

Schedule

Dec. 20, at Irvington, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26, vs. KIPP, N.Y., at Newark Collegiate Academy, 6 p.m.

Dec. 28, at Newark Collegiate Academy, tba

Jan. 3, at Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7, University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9, at Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11, Columbia, 1 p.m.

Jan. 14, at Linden, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16, Barringer, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18, at West Side, 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 20, at Hillside, tba

Jan. 21, at Bloomfield, tba

Jan. 23, Irvington, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, at Millburn, 1 p.m.

Jan. 28, Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1, Franklin Township, 1 p.m.

Feb. 4, at University, tba

Feb. 6, Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11, Watchung Hills, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13, at Barringer, tba

Feb. 20, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25, Clifton, 7 p.m.