Seton Hall Prep hockey team posts first wins of season to move to 2-1-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team improved to 2-1-1, winning two games this week.

On Monday, Dec. 16, the Pirates defeated Manasquan, 3-1 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Kyle Bishop opened the scoring for the Pirates with 8:32 left in the first period on a rebound of a Harrison Rocheville shot. With 1:16 left, Alex Kuhtik scored on a steal behind the net and a wrap-around goal to increase the lead to 2-0. Sal Betro made the score 3-0 just 1:12 into the second period when he stole a pass and hit a slap shot from the top of the right circle.

Manasquan scored less than four minutes later to make the final 3-1. Jake Schunke had 10 saves as SHP out-shot Manasquan, 25-11.

The next day, the Pirates traveled to the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark and came from behind to defeat St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City, 6-2. St. Peter’s scored two goals in the first 2:10 to take a 2-0 lead. The Pirates cut the lead in half when Kuhtik scored at the first period buzzer off of a scramble on assists by Patrick Zincone and Tim O’Connell. Freshman Thomas Klochkov tied the score at 2-2 with 4:19 left in the second period on assists by Aidan D’Urso and Jack Underwood. It was Klochkov’s first varsity goal.

Just :17 seconds into the third period, Betro gave the Pirates a 3-2 lead on an assist by freshman Dale Campbell. Just :25 seconds later, Kuhtik scored a power-play goal on assists by O’Connell and Bishop to make the score 4-2. Betro added his second goal of the game later in the period on assists by Kuhtik and Sal Micciche while Zincone closed out the scoring with 3:04 left on and assist by Brendan Waivada. Schunke had 11 saves as Seton Hall had a 51-13 shot advantage over St. Peter’s.

Upcoming games

Dec. 20, Christian Brothers Academy, at Codey Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 23, Gloucester Catholic, at Hollydell Ice Arena, 3:30 p.m.

Holiday Classic, at Ice Vault Arena, in Wayne

Dec. 26, vs. Msgr. Farrell, of Staten Island, N.Y., 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 27, vs. Indian Hills, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 29, Vs. Summit, 5 p.m.