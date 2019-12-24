West Orange HS wrestling team impresses at Dover Holiday Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team started off strong with an impressive showing at the Dover Holiday Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 21-22.

The team placed fourth overall out of a field of 12, with a score of 109.5.

Junior Capt. Damian Torres (126-pound weight class) and seniors Adonis May (195) and Amadu Kamara (220) placed first in their weight classes. Freddy Alfaro placed fifth in the 182-pound weight class.

Prior to the final rounds, a touching tribute followed by a moment of silence was held in honor for the late Christopher “CJ” Morgan, who won three Dover Holiday Championships titles over his WOHS career. CJ’s father, Chris, brother, Colin and sister, Chase were present and brought to the middle of the gym prior to the tribute.

Chris Morgan made national news when he was killed June 6 in an accident that occurred during a training exercise at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Affectionately known as “C.J.,” he grew up in West Orange and graduated from West Orange High School in 2015. He was a standout wrestler and football player, co-captained his high school football team, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Essex County Tournament and set the record for most wins ever in one season by a West Orange wrestler. He stood out among his peers as an athlete, a student and a generous person.

His brother, Colin Morgan, also a standout wrestler, was named the WOHS Male Athlete of the Year during the WOHS Sports Awards ceremony the day before Chris Morgan died.

The varsity will head to Middleton on Dec. 27 for the Walter Woods Wrestling Tournament.