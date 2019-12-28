Seton Hall Prep indoor track team wins SEC Championships title; West Orange HS girls team finishes in second place

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team won the boys team title, while the West Orange High School girls team finished second overall at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. on Monday, Dec. 23.

SHP had 63 points based on the top six finishes in each event. The WOHS boys finished seventh overall.

The WOHS girls had 72 points.

SEC-American Division Championships

Boys team scores

Seton Hall Prep 63; 2. East Orange Campus 62; 3. Irvington 53.50; 4. Montclair 44; 5. Livingston 26; 5. Columbia 26; 7. West Orange 23; 8. Belleville 8; 9. Bloomfield 2; 10. Barringer 1.5; 11. Millburn 1.

Girls team scores

Montclair 82; 2. West Orange 72; 3. Columbia 58; 4. East Orange 28; 5. Livingston 26; 6. Milburn 15; 7. Nutley 14; 8. Bloomfield 9; 9. Irvington 5.

Top-six finishes

Seton Hall Prep

55-meter dash: Blake Hamilton, third place, 6.80.

400-meter dash: Edward Kelly, sixth place, 52.76.

800-meter run: Luke Avigliano, first place, 2:02.97. Luke Incardona, fourth place, 2:07.13.

1,600-meter run: Kevin Harvey, third place, 4:44.36.

3,200-meter run: Harvey, first place, 10:11.86.

4×400-meter relay: fourth place, 3:35.68.

Pole vault: Jared Mount, second place, 9-0. John Regan, third place, 8-6.

Shot put: Tim Polizzi, first place, 48-6 ½. Timothy O’Connor, second place, 45-7 ½. William Polizzi, fourth place, 41-0 ½.

WOHS boys

200-meter dash: Jefferson Cajuste, fifth place, 23.39.

800-meter run: Mali Coleman, third place, 2:06.64.

1,600-meter run: Senay Dani, fourth place, 4:47.05.

3,200-meter run: Shane Brosnan, third place, 10:16.60. Desai, fourth place, 10:16.89.

4×400-meter relay: sixth place, 3:35.83.

WOHS girls

55-meter dash: Nai’a Peterson, second place, 7.60. Amiya Franklin, third place, 7.61,

200-meter dash: Peterson, third place, 26.67.

800-meter run: Leila Garraud, fifth place, 2:31.91.

1,600-meter run: Garraud, first place, 5:40.28.

3,200-meter run: Garraud, second place, 12:39.90.

55-meter hurdles: Andee Celestin, second place, 8.73.

4×400-meter relay: fourth place, 4:25.24.

Sprint medley relay: fourth place, 5:05.14.

Distance medley relay: fifth place, 15:35.17.

High jump: Celestin, first place, 5-feet-2 inches.

Shot put: Denae Hill, first place, 37-11 ¾.