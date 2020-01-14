West Orange HS track and field teams excel at Essex County Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field teams enjoyed good efforts at the Essex County Relays held at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 12.

In the boys’ team standings, Seton Hall Prep finished third overall with 35 points and West Orange was sixth with 17 points. St. Benedict’s Prep was first with 38 points and Montclair was second with 37 points.

In the girls’ team standings, West Orange was fifth with 22 points.

For the boys, Timothy O’Connor and Tim Polizzi combined to win the team shot put for SHP. O’Connor threw 47 feet-1 inch and Polizzi threw 46-3 ½ to finish 1-2 in the meet.

The SHP 4×800-meter relay (8:37.72) and distance medley relay (11:00.00) each took second place.

For the WOHS girls, Denae Hill and Andree Celestin combined to win the team shot put. Hill finished first at 41-8 ¾ and Celestin was second at 34-8.